Duncan Robinson Reveals The Nickname The Lakers Had For Him

The Lakers were doing everything they could to get under the skin of the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. One of their strategies involved giving a hilarious nickname to Duncan Robinson.

Robinson was excellent for the Heat in the NBA Finals. He was especially great in Game 5 in which he scored 26 points on 8 of 15 shooting and 7 of 13 from three-point range, leading Miami to a thrilling 111-108 win.

Unfortunately, he was unable to continue his scoring tear in a 106-93 Game 6 loss. Robinson scored just 10 points on 3 of 8 shooting. The Lakers’ bench may have played a role in slowing him down.

Robinson revealed on Tuesday the Lakers’ bench nicknamed him “Jimmy Neutron,” and would often be yelling the nickname throughout the NBA Finals. While the Lakers were calling him Jimmy Neutron, some NBA fans thought he looked more like Sheen from the same show.

“During the Finals, the Lakers’ bench was yelling ‘Jimmy Neutron’ at me,” Robinson revealed on Tuesday, via Bleacher Report. “So I don’t understand how I can be Sheen and also Jimmy Neutron.”

In the end, Robinson prefers the Jimmy Neutron comparison more than the Sheen comparison.

“I’d probably be Jimmy,” Robinson said.

Duncan Robinson didn’t just receive Jimmy Neutron comparisons, though. NBA fans also pointed to a few other popular TV and movie characters that look like the Heat guard.

Take a look at Robinson’s hilarious interview below.

Duncan Robinson says the Lakers bench was calling him “Jimmy Neutron” during the Finals That’s cold 😂 (via @TheAssociation)pic.twitter.com/jKd7cpN4aa — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 20, 2020

Opposing teams have some new ammunition when they face Robinson and the Heat in coming years.