Duncan Robinson Reveals The Nickname The Lakers Had For Him

Lakers stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis in Game 6.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 11: LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers react after winning the 2020 NBA Championship in Game Six of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 11, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The Lakers were doing everything they could to get under the skin of the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals. One of their strategies involved giving a hilarious nickname to Duncan Robinson.

Robinson was excellent for the Heat in the NBA Finals. He was especially great in Game 5 in which he scored 26 points on 8 of 15 shooting and 7 of 13 from three-point range, leading Miami to a thrilling 111-108 win.

Unfortunately, he was unable to continue his scoring tear in a 106-93 Game 6 loss. Robinson scored just 10 points on 3 of 8 shooting. The Lakers’ bench may have played a role in slowing him down.

Robinson revealed on Tuesday the Lakers’ bench nicknamed him “Jimmy Neutron,” and would often be yelling the nickname throughout the NBA Finals. While the Lakers were calling him Jimmy Neutron, some NBA fans thought he looked more like Sheen from the same show.

“During the Finals, the Lakers’ bench was yelling ‘Jimmy Neutron’ at me,” Robinson revealed on Tuesday, via Bleacher Report. “So I don’t understand how I can be Sheen and also Jimmy Neutron.”

In the end, Robinson prefers the Jimmy Neutron comparison more than the Sheen comparison.

“I’d probably be Jimmy,” Robinson said.

Duncan Robinson didn’t just receive Jimmy Neutron comparisons, though. NBA fans also pointed to a few other popular TV and movie characters that look like the Heat guard.

Take a look at Robinson’s hilarious interview below.

Opposing teams have some new ammunition when they face Robinson and the Heat in coming years.


