Dwyane Wade Thinks 1 NBA Player Should Run For U.S. President

Chris Paul is the president of the NBA Players’ Association. The Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star point guard was instrumental in the setup of the bubble environment at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Dwyane Wade believes his longtime friend and NBA colleague should run for another kind of office when he’s retired.

The former Miami Heat star thinks Paul should run for president of the United States.

“I’ll vote for Chris Paul to be my President when he’s ready to run,” Wade said in response to Paul’s postgame interview.

Paul made some strong claims following Oklahoma City’s win over the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night.

“We’re just gonna keep it going … tryna encourage people to vote, continue to keep Breonna Taylor’s name out there, supporting our WNBA women out there. Keep educating ourselves,” Paul said.

I’ll vote for @CP3 to be my President when he’s ready to run🤷🏾‍♂️ https://t.co/ZWiyoZdQiC — DWade (@DwyaneWade) August 6, 2020

NBA players have been balancing their on-the-court play with their off-the-court movements while inside of the bubble at Disney World. So far, that appears to be going smoothly. And Paul, 35, is a major reason for that.

Games from inside of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida will continue later today. There are six games on tap for this afternoon and this evening.