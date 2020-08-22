Dwyane Wade Sends A Clear Message To The Miami Heat

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade has sent a clear message to his franchise in regards to Goran Dragic.

Dragic is set to hit free agency following the 2020 playoffs. Wade wants to make sure that the veteran point guard stays put in Miami.

The legendary Miami Heat star sent a clear message to his franchise (and Pat Riley) on Twitter during Saturday’s game against Indiana.

“Let’s get that contract done at halftime Miami Heat,” Wade wrote. “Sixth Man, Starting PG no problem! (He) will do whatever is needed to get buckets!”

Dragic is having a huge game against the Pacers. He has 21 points, four assists and one rebound against the Pacers.

Longtime Heat insider Tim Reynolds joked how Dragic’s free agency will go:

G. Dragic: “Hi, Pat. I’d like to stay in Miami.” P. Riley: “OK, sign here please.” G. Dragic: “Do you have a pen?” P. Riley: “Yes, here you go. Keep it.” G. Dragic: “Thanks, see you in camp.”

Dragic is in the final year of a 5 year, $85,002,250 contract with the Heat.

It’s clear that Miami wants to keep Dragic around. Ultimately, it’s tough to see him leaving the Heat in free agency.

For now, though, Dragic and the Heat are simply focused on beating Indiana.

Game 3 is being televised on TNT.