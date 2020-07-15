Dwyane Wade Further Clarifies His Tweet To Nick Cannon

Former Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade was put on blast this afternoon for a controversial tweet regarding Nick Cannon, who was fired from ViacomCBS for making anti-Semitic comments on a recent episode of the “Cannon’s Class” podcast.

On Wednesday afternoon, Wade tweeted the following words of encouragement to Cannon: “We are with you. Keep leading.” His message of support came out as extremely insensitive since Cannon made anti-Semitic comments.

Wade quickly took down the tweet and tried to explain himself, saying “I want to clarify my now deleted tweet. I was not supporting or condoning what Nick Cannon specifically said, but I had expressed my support of him owning the content and brand he helped create.”

That wasn’t the only thing that Wade had to say about his original tweet, as the three-time NBA champion went back on social media to once again apologize for his previous remarks.

“I was too quick to respond without being fully informed about his hurtful anti-Semitic remarks,” Wade posted on Twitter. “As you all know I have ZERO tolerance for any hate speech!”

It definitely sounds like Wade spoke before listening to Cannon’s recent comments.

Wade has proven over the years that he’s an honorable father and humanitarian. That being said, the future Hall of Famer needs to be more careful when it comes to what he posts on social media.

Hopefully, Wade can use his platform to show his support for the Jewish community during this time.