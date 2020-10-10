Dwyane Wade Had 2-Word Reaction To Game 5 Win

On Friday night, the Miami Heat staved off elimination by taking down the Los Angeles Lakers by a final score of 111-108.

In the final seconds, LeBron James drove to the basket and found a wide open Danny Green. Unfortunately, Green missed the three-point shot which put the Lakers in scramble mode.

After Markieff Morris inexplicably threw the ball away, the Lakers had to settle for fouling Heat guard Tyler Herro. The young guard went on to make two free throws, giving Miami a three point lead with just 1.6 second on the clock.

A three point heave from LeBron James went wide, handing the Heat a pivotal win to keep the series alive. Everyone watching from their couches at home loved the final few moments of the game.

So too, did former Heat star Dwyane Wade. He watched as his former team took down one of his best friend – LeBron.

Following the win, Wade had just two words: “Heat Sh*t.”

HEAT Sh*T 🤮 — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 10, 2020

In the two games Miami has won so far in this series, Jimmy Butler has elevated his team to new heights. In Game 3, he delivered a 40-point triple-double to cut the Lakers series’ lead to one.

Last night in Game 5, Butler dropped 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists – to go along withe five steals. He and LeBron delivered on the biggest stage and fans couldn’t have asked for more.