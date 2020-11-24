Dwyane Wade Has 1-Word Reaction To Bam Adebayo’s Contract

Pat Riley and the Miami Heat made a huge splash this afternoon, signing Bam Adebayo to a five-year max extension.

Miami had until Dec. 21 to strike a deal with Adebayo or else it would have to wait until next summer to negotiate. Both sides wasted little time coming to an agreement, as the All-Star center received a very generous offer.

According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Heat could pay Adebayo as much as $195 million over the course of his five-year extension.

Heat legend Dwyane Wade briefly went on Twitter to share his thoughts on this contract, tweeting “Earned.”

Adebayo and Wade were teammates in Miami for two seasons. The three-time champion has been very supportive of Adebayo over the past few years, especially after seeing the strides he took this past season.

The fact that Wade approves of this deal tells us all we need to know about Adebayo’s skillset and work ethic.

Wade is one of the greatest players the NBA has seen over the past two decades. If he believes the sky is the limit for Adebayo, then Miami should feel pretty good about its latest investment.

Last season, Adebayo averaged 15.9 points, 10.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists per game. His rise to stardom really helped the Heat make that jump from a playoff team to a championship contender.

Now it’s on Adebayo to show Miami that he’s worth the $195 million extension.