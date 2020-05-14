Dwyane Wade Has A Message For The City Of Miami

Dwyane Wade has been a gift to the city of Miami in more ways than one. In addition to leading the Heat to three championships over the course of his NBA career, the former All-Star guard has been equally influential off the court.

Miami doesn’t just appreciate Wade’s contributions to the community. Udonis Haslem, his former teammate, has also done his part to help out his city.

Despite the fact that cities around the United States are dealing with major health concerns, it hasn’t stopped Haslem from helping out those in need during this tough time. On Wednesday, he was seen providing groceries and meals to those affected in his district.

Wade immediately went on Twitter to praise his former teammates for his charitable work, saying “UD needs his own street named after him and his own weekend that’s celebrated every year!”

UD needs his own street named after him and his own weekend that’s celebrated every year! https://t.co/Rcz9Cc3ifM — DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 13, 2020

Haslem has made quite the impact in his community.

The Udonis Haslem Children’s Foundation and Stock-Up Mart helped give 100 families a week’s worth of groceries on Wednesday afternoon.

Following his charitable work yesterday, Haslem made sure to inform people that he’s not done providing for those in need during this time. Who knows, maybe his work off the court will inspire others to do the same – and possibly get Miami to name a street after him.

We’ll find out soon enough what’s next for Haslem.