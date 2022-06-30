Dwyane Wade Is Teasing Fans: NBA World Reacts

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 27: Dwyane Wade #3 of the Miami Heat celebrates after teamamte Wayne Ellington #2 of the Miami Heat hit a three against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on January 27, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Could we seen Dwyane Wade return to the NBA? While it seems unlikely, the three-time champion proved this week that he can still hoop.

Wade posted videos of himself working out on Instagram along with the caption: "What age did Jordan come back?"

This is probably Wade's way of teasing his fans about a hypothetical comeback. Make no mistake though, the basketball world would like to see this happen.

"Come back to the Bulls," one fan tweeted.

"Not gonna lie, would be one of the greatest comebacks," another fan wrote.

"Should've never retired," a third fan said.

Some fans have even joked about LeBron James calling Wade to see if he wants to join the Los Angeles Lakers.

Wade last played for the Heat during the 2018-19 season, averaging 15.0 points and 4.2 assists per game.

Although it'd be really fun to see what Wade can do on the hardwood, he seems fairly content with his current situation. In 2021, he purchased a minority ownership stake in the Utah Jazz.

Would you like to see D-Wade make a return to the NBA?