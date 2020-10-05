Dwyane Wade Reacts To Jimmy Butler’s Game 3 Performance

The undermanned Miami Heat are threatening to win their first game of the 2020 NBA Finals, thanks in large part to Jimmy Butler.

With the Heat missing Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo for a second-straight game, Butler is putting the team on his back and trying to avoid an 0-3 deficit. So far, so good.

Late in the third quarter, the Heat have build a solid lead. Butler’s 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists have been the driving force.

For anyone who is still doubting the tough-as-nails Miami guard, well, Heat legend Dwyane Wade has a message for you.

“Say it louder for the idiots in the backseat,” Wade tweeted in response to someone who said Butler was in “badass” mode.

Say it louder for the idiots in the backseat https://t.co/rAQR0xGGbG — DWade (@DwyaneWade) October 5, 2020

Make no mistake about it, Butler has been tremendous. But the Lakers are still the more talented team, and they’re not going to go down quietly.

It is going to take everything Butler has and then some, plus some help from his teammates, to pull this game out and keep the Heat’s title chances alive.

You can watch the rest of Game 3 on ABC.