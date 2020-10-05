The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dwyane Wade Reacts To Jimmy Butler’s Game 3 Performance

Bam Adebayo celebrates with teammates including Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 15: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat and Bam Adebayo #13 of the Miami Heat react after their win over Boston Celtics during overtime in Game One of the Eastern Conference Finals during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at The Field House at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on September 15, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

The undermanned Miami Heat are threatening to win their first game of the 2020 NBA Finals, thanks in large part to Jimmy Butler.

With the Heat missing Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo for a second-straight game, Butler is putting the team on his back and trying to avoid an 0-3 deficit. So far, so good.

Late in the third quarter, the Heat have build a solid lead. Butler’s 28 points, eight rebounds and eight assists have been the driving force.

For anyone who is still doubting the tough-as-nails Miami guard, well, Heat legend Dwyane Wade has a message for you.

“Say it louder for the idiots in the backseat,” Wade tweeted in response to someone who said Butler was in “badass” mode.

Make no mistake about it, Butler has been tremendous. But the Lakers are still the more talented team, and they’re not going to go down quietly.

It is going to take everything Butler has and then some, plus some help from his teammates, to pull this game out and keep the Heat’s title chances alive.

You can watch the rest of Game 3 on ABC.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.