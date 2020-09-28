Dwyane Wade’s Message For Jimmy Butler Is Going Viral

The Miami Heat are back in the NBA Finals.

Miami topped Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday evening. The Heat are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Co. lost to the San Antonio Spurs in five games.

Jimmy Butler led the way for Miami this year. The All-Star swingman has had an eventful NBA career, playing in Chicago, Minnesota and Philadelphia before landing in Miami. Many questioned Butler’s interest in “winning” when he forced his way from the 76ers to the Heat. And those people look pretty dumb now.

Wade is close with Butler and sent the Heat’s new star a congratulatory (NSFW) message following the Game 6 win.

“I am so f–king happy for Jimmy right now,” the legendary Heat guard tweeted on Sunday evening.

Miami is now off to the NBA Finals, where the Los Angeles Lakers await. It will be pretty fun to watch LeBron try to win his fourth NBA championship against the franchise that helped him win two.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday. The NBA Finals will be televised on ABC.