Dwyane Wade Follows Up On Deleted Tweet He Sent To Nick Cannon

A closeup of Dwyane Wade attending an NFL game.MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat attends the game between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NBA great Dwyane Wade is generally one of the most media savvy people in the sports world. He had a brutal misstep today, responding to the situation with entertainer Nick Cannon.

Cannon hosted controversial former Public Enemy member Professor Griff on his “Cannon’s Clash” podcast. During the show, the two discussed a number of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories. ViacomCBS has terminated its deal with Cannon as a result.

“I am an advocate for people’s voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly,” Cannon tweeted on Monday. “In today’s conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all including myself must continue educating one another &embrace uncomfortable conversations it’s the only way we ALL get better. I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I’ve made that has been projected as negative.”

Today, Dwyane Wade tried to throw his support behind Cannon after the ViacomCBS decision. “We are with you,” Wade sent, tagging Cannon on Twitter. “Keep leading!”

Wade received a ton of criticism for that tweet, which he deleted shortly thereafter. Nowhere did he address the actual issues that led to Cannon’s ouster.

Moments ago, he addressed the tweet, saying that he was merely supporting “him owning the content and brand he helped create.”

It is a pretty weak response from Dwyane Wade, who is typically on point when discussing sensitive issues like this. We’ll see if he feels the need to expound on things more, and actually confront the really disconcerting rise of anti-Semitic messages being shared within the athletic community.

