The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Dwyane Wade Getting Criticized For His Message To Nick Cannon

Gabrielle Union with her husband Dwyane Wade.MIAMI, FL - OCTOBER 14: Dwyane Wade of the Miami Heat and wife and actress Gabrielle Union attend the game between the Miami Dolphins and Chicago Bears at Hard Rock Stadium on October 14, 2018 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is getting criticized for his message of support to Nick Cannon.

The former Miami Heat star sent a message of support to Cannon following his firing from ViacomCBS on Wednesday.

“We are with you,” Wade wrote to Cannon, including an emoji of a Black fist. “Keep leading!”

Cannon, 39, was let go from ViacomCBS after making anti-Semitic comments on a podcast. CNN.com had some of the details:

The actor and TV host was joined by controversial hip hop figure Professor Griff on a recent episode of the “Cannon’s Class” podcast, where talk turned to Black people as the “true Hebrews” and included anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

ViacomCBS released a statement on Cannon’s ousting on Wednesday.

“We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” the statement read.

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

Cannon reportedly said Griff, who was briefly kicked out of Public Enemy in 1989 for making anti-Semitic comments, was “speaking facts.” He reportedly “amplified Griff’s views that Jewish people controlled the media, likening it to the power of the Rothschild family, banking scions who have long been targets of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” according to CNN.

Cannon addressed the comments on his Twitter account on Monday.

Wade, who has been praised for his advocacy for social issues, is now being criticized for his support of Cannon.

“Well this is a huge bummer. It’s crucial to speak out against racism but you can do it without being anti-Semitic…as a Jew it feels like a gut punch to see people not get it. Esp when hate crimes against Jews are at an all-time high in this country,” FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder wrote on Twitter.

“Can’t believe I have to say this in 2020: Jews are not behind some great conspiracy to rule the world or control the banks or whatever bullshit you have heard. But these ideas have been perpetuated for thousands of years and millions died because of it. Shaking as I tweet this.”

Wade, 38, played in the NBA from 2003-19. He was a 13-time NBA All-Star and won three championships with the Miami Heat.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.