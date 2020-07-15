Dwyane Wade Getting Criticized For His Message To Nick Cannon

Former NBA superstar Dwyane Wade is getting criticized for his message of support to Nick Cannon.

The former Miami Heat star sent a message of support to Cannon following his firing from ViacomCBS on Wednesday.

“We are with you,” Wade wrote to Cannon, including an emoji of a Black fist. “Keep leading!”

@NickCannon We are with you✊🏿 Keep leading! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) July 15, 2020

Cannon, 39, was let go from ViacomCBS after making anti-Semitic comments on a podcast. CNN.com had some of the details:

The actor and TV host was joined by controversial hip hop figure Professor Griff on a recent episode of the “Cannon’s Class” podcast, where talk turned to Black people as the “true Hebrews” and included anti-Semitic conspiracy theories.

ViacomCBS released a statement on Cannon’s ousting on Wednesday.

“We have spoken with Nick Cannon about an episode of his podcast ‘Cannon’s Class’ on YouTube, which promoted hateful speech and spread anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” the statement read.

“While we support ongoing education and dialogue in the fight against bigotry, we are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him.”

Cannon reportedly said Griff, who was briefly kicked out of Public Enemy in 1989 for making anti-Semitic comments, was “speaking facts.” He reportedly “amplified Griff’s views that Jewish people controlled the media, likening it to the power of the Rothschild family, banking scions who have long been targets of anti-Semitic conspiracy theories,” according to CNN.

Cannon addressed the comments on his Twitter account on Monday.

Anyone who knows me knows that I have no hate in my heart nor malice intentions. I do not condone hate speech nor the spread of hateful rhetoric. We are living in a time when it is more important than ever to promote unity and understanding. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

I am an advocate for people’s voices to be heard openly, fairly and candidly. In today’s conversation about anti-racism and social justice, I think we all including myself must continue educating one another &embrace uncomfortable conversations it’s the only way we ALL get better — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

I encourage more healthy dialogue and welcome any experts, clergy, or spokespersons to any of my platforms to hold me accountable and correct me in any statement that I’ve made that has been projected as negative. (Cont.) — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 13, 2020

Wade, who has been praised for his advocacy for social issues, is now being criticized for his support of Cannon.

“Well this is a huge bummer. It’s crucial to speak out against racism but you can do it without being anti-Semitic…as a Jew it feels like a gut punch to see people not get it. Esp when hate crimes against Jews are at an all-time high in this country,” FOX Sports’ Charlotte Wilder wrote on Twitter.

“Can’t believe I have to say this in 2020: Jews are not behind some great conspiracy to rule the world or control the banks or whatever bullshit you have heard. But these ideas have been perpetuated for thousands of years and millions died because of it. Shaking as I tweet this.”

This isn’t a philosophical debate about what you think about Jewish people: the violence is real and terrifying — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) July 15, 2020

What had been most heart-breaking to me about these past two weeks are the people I’ve admired reveal that they believe this garbage or don’t actively oppose it. Anyway. Just really really sad — Charlotte Wilder (@TheWilderThings) July 15, 2020

Wade, 38, played in the NBA from 2003-19. He was a 13-time NBA All-Star and won three championships with the Miami Heat.