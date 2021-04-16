NBA great Dwyane Wade is making a big move into the ownership ranks. The three-time NBA champion is joining up with new Utah Jazz majority owner Ryan Smith, purchasing an ownership stake in the Western Conference franchise.

“This goes way beyond the dream I had to just play basketball in the NBA,” Wade said, according to ESPN. “I’ve seen Shaq do it in Sacramento. I’ve seen Grant Hill do it in Atlanta. I’ve seen Jordan do it in Charlotte. If this partnership is going to be anything like my relationship is with Ryan, there are going to be a lot of things that I’ll want to be involved in.”

Wade is an extremely popular former player. Having him in ownership is good for the league. Still, the fact that he has done it with the Jazz is strange, even with his pre-existing relationship with Smith. Wade spent 15 of his 16 NBA seasons with the Miami Heat, winning all of his titles with that franchise. Many consider him the greatest player in Heat history.

He addressed the Heat situation in his statement about joining the Utah Jazz. He emphasized the ability for him to grow as a businessman with another franchise.

“The respect I that I have for that [Heat] organization will not go anywhere, the love that I have for the [Heat] fans – that goes nowhere. But this is about the next phase of my life as an investor, a businessman, an entrepreneur. For me, this is an opportunity to grow.”

Miami Heat owner Micky Arison didn’t exactly hide his feelings about the situation. While he wished Wade well with the Jazz, he revealed that he made a similar offer with the Heat, and is disappointed that he isn’t taking a role with the franchise.

I want to congratulate Dwyane on his recent announcement. We had discussed having him join our ownership group after his retirement but he was not prepared to commmit at the time. Of course I am disappointed that he didn’t reconsider. 1/2 — Micky Arison (@MickyArison) April 16, 2021

Having said that I wish him good luck and much success with the Jazz. To me Dwyane will always be a HEAT lifer. 2/2 — Micky Arison (@MickyArison) April 16, 2021

Dwyane Wade’s new team, the Utah Jazz, are currently in first place in the Western Conference with an NBA-best 41-14 record.