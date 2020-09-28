Dwyane Wade Reveals Who He’s Rooting For In NBA Finals

Former Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade is in what he calls a “win-win” position with the 2020 NBA Finals matchup.

Wade’s Heat are set to take on LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA Finals. Miami topped Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. The Lakers closed out the Nuggets in Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals on Saturday.

While Wade is a Heat legend, he’s also best friends with LeBron James. Lakers great Magic Johnson wants to know who Wade is really pulling for.

“The million dollar question is who will Dwyane Wade be cheering for?? His former team, the Heat, or his best friend LeBron James?” Johnson asked on Twitter.

Wade has since responded and made it clear: he’s rooting for the Miami Heat.

“We call this a win/win but it’s #HeatNation over here!” the legendary Miami Heat star responded.

Wade played for the Miami Heat for 14 seasons, winning three championships (one with Shaquille O’Neal and Co. and two with LeBron James).

The Heat are back in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, when Wade, LeBron and Chris Bosh lost to the San Antonio Spurs.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday night. The game will air on ABC.