Miami Heat rookie guard Tyler Herro is having another big-time performance in the Eastern Conference Finals.

The former Kentucky Wildcats star has been impressing throughout his time in the NBA Bubble. Herro has played like a seasoned veteran throughout the postseason, at times being the go-to offensive option for the Miami Heat.

Wednesday night was no different. Herro, 20, had a big-time first half helping the Heat get off to a lead. The rookie guard has 20 points, five rebounds and two assists heading into the fourth quarter in Game 4.

During the first half of the Celtics-Heat game, former Miami star Dwyane Wade decided to weigh in on Herro’s performance. Wade’s tweet about the rookie guard is now going viral.

“Tyler Herro definitely got a black best friend,” the former Miami Heat star tweeted.

Tyler Herro definitely got a black best friend — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 24, 2020

Wade’s tweet has been retweeted more than 5,000 times and liked more than 35,000 times. Herro is trending on social media for his performance.

Miami is leading Boston, 82-78, early in the fourth quarter of Game 4 on Wednesday night.

The Heat lead the Celtics, 2-1, in the Eastern Conference Finals. With a win tonight, Herro and Co. will be just one win away from the NBA Finals.

Miami and Boston are playing on ESPN.