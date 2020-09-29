The Spun

Erik Spoelstra Reveals How He Reacted To LeBron Leaving

LeBron James in a Miami Heat jersey.DALLAS, TX - DECEMBER 20: LeBron James #6 of the Miami Heat during play against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on December 20, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

It’s taken Erik Spoelstra just six years to get the Miami Heat back to the NBA Finals following LeBron James’ decision to leave Miami and head back to Cleveland. It took a while for Spoelstra to move on once LeBron decided to leave, though.

The NBA Finals will reunite LeBron with his former coach (Spoelstra) and Miami Heat team president Pat Riley. There might still be a bit of bad blood between LeBron and the Heat. His decision to leave the organization after just four years stunned the Heat. But it’s hard to blame LeBron for his decision.

The King wanted to bring a championship to Cleveland – a mission he completed in 2016 following the Cavs’ 3-1 series comeback against the Golden State Warriors. Now, he aims to bring another championship to a new city: Los Angeles. To do so, he’ll have to get past his former coach and team.

Spoelstra’s proven he’s one of the best coaches in the NBA thanks to his tremendous impact with the Heat this season. Dating back to 2014, he had a tough time adjusting to LeBron leaving Miami for Cleveland.

“I went through my own six-week reflection period that summer,” Spoelstra said on Tuesday. “But then you get back to work.”

Any team that has to adjust to post-LeBron life is going to struggle. It took the Heat six years to become a championship contender without LeBron in the lineup. Now, they have a chance to beat No. 23 in the NBA Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers play the Miami Heat in Game 1 of the NBA Finals this Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

There’s no doubt stopping LeBron will be Erik Spoelstra’s No. 1 challenge and priority to take down the Lakers.


