Erik Spoelstra Had Simple Response To Facing LeBron In The Finals

Erik Spoelstra was LeBron James’ head coach for four seasons in Miami. Now, the Heat will take on the legendary NBA player in the Finals.

Miami topped Boston in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night. The Heat advance to the NBA Finals, where they’ll take on LeBron and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Following his team’s Game 6 win, Spoelstra was asked about the matchup against LeBron James. He had a simple response.

“That’s a great storyline,” Spoelstra said, via Heat Nation, before adding: “Can you let us enjoy this for right now? This is hard to do. It’s hard to get to this point. I want our guys to recognize that and enjoy it.”

The Heat made four straight NBA Finals with LeBron James from 2011-14. The team won two championships, defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs. However, the run ended with a 4-1 loss to San Antonio in 2014.

Now, the Heat are back in the NBA Finals, but LeBron James and the Lakers stand in the way of a championship.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday evening. The NBA Finals will be televised on ABC this year.