Photos: Erik Spoelstra’s Wife Reacts To The Game 3 Win

The Miami Heat continue to surprise everyone.

Miami beat Los Angeles in Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Sunday evening, cutting the Lakers’ series lead to 2-1 as we head into Game 4.

Jimmy Butler led the way for the Heat, posting a ridiculous triple-double in the Game 3 win. We now have a real series heading into Game 4.

Erik Spoelstra’s wife, Nikki, posted a heartwarming message following the Game 3 win.

“Man – just pinching myself. So grateful that our Miami Heat has made it to this point. We have so much fight in us! True competitors who love each other, step up when called upon, refuse to give up, always hold each other accountable, and have each other’s backs. This Miami HEAT team deserves to be on this stage,” she wrote.

“This is a year that will go down in history for so many awful reasons- but this is one of the good memories that my family and I, our team, the franchise, and our whole beautiful city of MIAMI can cherish and remember with joy. No matter what. It’s a series, ladies and gents. Best of 7.”

Game 4 of the NBA Finals will hopefully be a good one.

The Lakers and the Heat are scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday night. The game will air on ABC.