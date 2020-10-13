Erik Spoelstra’s Wife Shares Heartwarming Photo After NBA Finals

The 2020-21 NBA season is over, but Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra still has a lot of responsibilities on his plate.

Now that he is out of the bubble, Spoelstra can resume full-time dad duties. His wife Nikki and two children welcomed him back with open arms following the Heat’s six-game NBA Finals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday, Nikki Sapp Spoelstra shared a lovely photo of the entire Spoelstra clan on Instagram, along with a sweet message to her husband.

“The gang’s together. Welcome home, Daddy,” she wrote. ” We love you so much! And we are so incredibly proud of you and your team.”

Without question, the Heat have a lot to be proud of. Not many people expected them to make the NBA Finals, let alone push the Lakers as far as they did with a banged up roster.

The future in Miami appears bright.