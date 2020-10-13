The Spun

Erik Spoelstra’s Wife Shares Heartwarming Photo After NBA Finals

A closeup of Erik Spoelstra during a Heat game.MIAMI, FLORIDA - APRIL 09: Head coach Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat looks on against the Philadelphia 76ers during the second half at American Airlines Arena on April 09, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The 2020-21 NBA season is over, but Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra still has a lot of responsibilities on his plate.

Now that he is out of the bubble, Spoelstra can resume full-time dad duties. His wife Nikki and two children welcomed him back with open arms following the Heat’s six-game NBA Finals loss to the Los Angeles Lakers.

On Tuesday, Nikki Sapp Spoelstra shared a lovely photo of the entire Spoelstra clan on Instagram, along with a sweet message to her husband.

“The gang’s together. Welcome home, Daddy,” she wrote. ” We love you so much! And we are so incredibly proud of you and your team.”

Without question, the Heat have a lot to be proud of. Not many people expected them to make the NBA Finals, let alone push the Lakers as far as they did with a banged up roster.

The future in Miami appears bright.


