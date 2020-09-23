ESPN Computer’s Prediction For Celtics vs. Heat Game 4

It’s Game 4 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals tonight as the Boston Celtics take on the Miami Heat, who lead the series at 2-1.

The Heat have the edge in the series thanks in no small part to 29- and 25-point performances from Goran Dragic in Games 1 and 2. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have been huge performers for the Heat as well. If they can perform tonight like they did in the first two games, they could all but lock up a trip to the NBA Finals

But Boston was able to avoid the dreaded 3-0 deficit in Game 3 thanks to 26 points from Jaylen Brown, and a 14-rebound, 8-assist performance from Jayson Tatum. They’ll need big production like that again to tie up the series.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Boston has the advantage in tonight’s game. The computer model gives the Celtics a 58.7-percent chance to beat the Heat in Game 4.

Boston may have the edge in this one, but bettors are projecting an awfully close game. The Celtics are only favored by three points.

As for Miami, they’re pretty much at full strength for this one. They have a golden opportunity to take all of the fight out of the Celtics in Game 5 if they can put them away tonight.

Who do you have winning the game?

Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals will be played at 8:30 p.m. EST on ESPN.