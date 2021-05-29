Everyone Is Saying The Same Thing About Tyler Herro This Postseason

Tyler Herro played such a crucial run for the Miami Heat last season, knocking down countless big shots during the playoffs. Unfortunately for the former first-round pick, that hasn’t been the case this year.

Herro averaged 16.3 points per game inside the NBA’s bubble. He played so well in crunch-time situations that Jimmy Butler raved about him to the media.

Even though Herro averaged more points, rebounds and assists per game this season, the sharpshooter has received a lot of criticism in recent months. To make matters worse, he’s been unproductive for the Heat in their first-round matchup with the Bucks.

Coming into Game 4, Herro was averaging 7.7 points per game on 28-percent shooting from the field. That’s just unacceptable for a player as talented as him.

During the second half of today’s Bucks-Heat game, FS1 personality Shannon Sharpe commented on Herro’s sophomore slump.

“Someone, tell Tyler Herro, he’s still in the bubble. That might help,” Sharpe tweeted. “His performance hasn’t been close to what he did in the bubble.”

Herro has been a tad better in Game 4, scoring 14 points in the first three quarters of play.

The Heat could use a strong fourth quarter from Herro this afternoon, especially if they want to extend this series.

Game 4 between the Bucks and Heat is currently available on TNT.