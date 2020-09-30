Frank Vogel Received Some Interesting Advice Before Game 1

We’re less than two hours away from tipoff at the 2020 NBA Finals.

The Los Angeles Lakers, led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, are set to take on the Miami Heat, led by Jimmy Butler, in this year’s NBA Finals.

Los Angeles head coach Frank Vogel revealed prior to tipoff at Game 1 that he received some interesting advice from a prominent head coach.

Vogel, who played college basketball at Kentucky, received a call from his old coach, Rick Pitino. The legendary college basketball coach apparently had some advice regarding the Miami Heat zone defense. Miami’s zone defense gave the Boston Celtics major problems in the Eastern Conference Finals.

Frank Vogel says his old college coach at Kentucky, Rick Pitino, reached out with tips on attacking the Miami Heat zone leading up to Game 1 of the Finals — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 30, 2020

The NBA Finals are pitting LeBron James against his old team, as he won two championships in Miami, but he made things clear before Game 1: the opponent does not matter.

“It’s no extra meaning to winning a championship, no matter who you’re playing against,” James said Tuesday. “It’s already hard enough to even reach the Finals, to be in this position. If you’re able to become victorious out of the Finals, it doesn’t matter who it’s against.”

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ABC.