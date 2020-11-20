Jimmy Butler Had A Warning For Goran Dragic Before Free Agency

The first big move of the NBA’s 2020 free agency period was announced by a player himself.

Typically, big signings are broken by league insiders like Adrian Wojnarowski, Shams Charania and Chris Haynes. However, the first major signing of this free agency period was announced by a player.

Goran Dragic took to social media at 6 p.m. E.T. to announce that he is re-signing with the Miami Heat. Dragic played a big role in the Heat’s run to the NBA Finals this past fall, though his injury forced him to miss much of the series against the Lakers.

Now, Dragic will be back as the Heat hope to make another deep run in 2021. He announced the news on his Twitter account.

“I’m glad that I can announce that I’m staying with my #HeatNationFamily,” Dragic announced. “Let’s finish the job we started!!!”

Unsurprisingly, Dragic’s teammate, Jimmy Butler, had a blunt message for his point guard before the start of free agency.

“Jimmy Butler called him last week and (half-seriously, we think) suggested physical violence could be coming his way if he didn’t return to Miami,” Tim Reynolds of the Associated Press reports.

Dragic added: “Jimmy’s a tough guy. … I didn’t want him chasing my ass.”

That’s probably a smart decision.

According to reports, Dragic is signing a two-year, $37.4 million contract to remain in Miami. The Heat will be contenders in the Eastern Conference once again in 2020-21.