Video: Heat F Trevor Ariza Called Out For Flagrant Foul On Giannis

The Miami Heat are getting blown out in Game 2 in Milwaukee, and Heat forward Trevor Ariza took out some frustration on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

During a fast break situation in the third quarter, Ariza basically tackled Giannis to the floor. It looked like he tried to wrap up the two-time reigning MVP, but instead took him to the ground.

While on the ground on top of the Bucks‘ superstar, Ariza used Antetokounmpo’s chest and torso to push himself back to his feet.

The veteran swingman was assessed a flagrant foul.

This foul by Ariza on Giannis 😬 Ariza gets hit with a flagrant pic.twitter.com/Zv0qpsSGPS — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 25, 2021

Overall, this was an incredibly unsportsmanlike play by Ariza, who should definitely know better after 17 seasons in the NBA.

By all means, be upset your team is down big and has been all night, but don’t take it out on an opponent in a way that could injure him in the process.

The way Ariza got up is some dirty pool & a Bucks player should get some get back on him for that. That’s not acceptable to let happen to your superstar. — nick wright (@getnickwright) May 25, 2021

Interesting explanation by Jason Philips of the flagrant called on Ariza. Said the push-up by Ariza after they both fell figured into the decision to call it a flagrant. — Robert H (@bandwagonknick) May 25, 2021

It’s doubtful Ariza would get suspended for such a foul in the playoffs, but he might have a fine waiting for him later this week.

In the meantime, it is all Bucks in Milwaukee. The Eastern Conference’s third seed is up 29 midway through the third quarter and is well on its way to taking a 2-0 lead in the series.