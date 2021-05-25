Video: Heat F Trevor Ariza Called Out For Flagrant Foul On Giannis

The Spun

Giannis is inside of the NBA bubble.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 29: Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks reacts after shooting a basket against the Orlando Magic during the second quarter in Game Five of the Eastern Conference First Round during the 2020 NBA Playoffs at AdventHealth Arena at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 29, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The Miami Heat are getting blown out in Game 2 in Milwaukee, and Heat forward Trevor Ariza took out some frustration on Giannis Antetokounmpo.

During a fast break situation in the third quarter, Ariza basically tackled Giannis to the floor. It looked like he tried to wrap up the two-time reigning MVP, but instead took him to the ground.

While on the ground on top of the Bucks‘ superstar, Ariza used Antetokounmpo’s chest and torso to push himself back to his feet.

The veteran swingman was assessed a flagrant foul.

Overall, this was an incredibly unsportsmanlike play by Ariza, who should definitely know better after 17 seasons in the NBA.

By all means, be upset your team is down big and has been all night, but don’t take it out on an opponent in a way that could injure him in the process.

It’s doubtful Ariza would get suspended for such a foul in the playoffs, but he might have a fine waiting for him later this week.

In the meantime, it is all Bucks in Milwaukee. The Eastern Conference’s third seed is up 29 midway through the third quarter and is well on its way to taking a 2-0 lead in the series.


About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.