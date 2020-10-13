Heat Fans Loving Photo Of Jimmy Butler After NBA Finals

On Sunday night, the Los Angeles Lakers took down the Miami Heat in Game 6 of the NBA Finals to win the organization’s 17th NBA title.

LeBron James took home his fourth NBA Finals MVP award after leading his third different team to a title. He and Anthony Davis seem primed to compete for championships for years to come.

Meanwhile, the Heat – who weren’t even supposed to be in the finals to begin with – are getting some much needed rest. Well, at least some of the players are.

Heat star Jimmy Butler posted a photo on social media that had Miami fans buzzing on Tuesday afternoon. Just two days after losing Game 6, Butler was already back in the gym working.

Check it out.

This dude Jimmy Butler’s already back in the gym pic.twitter.com/nHrDUVsIQe — NBA Retweet (@RTNBA) October 13, 2020

Butler carried his team to victory in Game 3 where he recorded a 40-point triple-double and Game 5 where he again recorded a triple-double.

Unfortunately, injuries to Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic made defeating LeBron James and Anthony Davis nearly impossible. Butler did his best, but even his Herculean effort wasn’t enough.

Rather than sit back and console himself, the Heat star is already back in the gym gearing up for another shot at the title.