It’s been 10 years since LeBron James announced he was “taking (his talents)” to South Beach to play for the Miami Heat.

Sunday night, ESPN aired a special documentary on “The Decision,” the TV special during which LeBron ripped Cleveland’s heart out and announced he was leaving for Miami.

The Ringer’s Bill Simmons looked back at LeBron’s decision on his podcast. According to the former ESPN personality – who reportedly played a role in “The Decision” – the Heat were not LeBron’s first choice.

“From everyone I’ve talked to in the know since then, it’s clear that the Knicks were the first choice,” Simmons said on his podcast. “It was basically the Knicks’ to lose, and they just couldn’t stay out of their own way. The stories are legendary.”

The Knicks have made multiple “runs” at prominent free agents over the years, from LeBron to Kevin Durant to Kyrie Irving. And they’ve failed pretty much every time.

Simmons said that the Knicks’ meeting with LeBron was a “disaster.”

“Dolan was Dolan. they didn’t have anything prepared. It just couldn’t have gone worse by all accounts. It was a disaster. I think at that point, combined with the decade the Knicks just had, I think those guys were just like ‘f–k it,'” Simmons said, per Bleacher Report.

LeBron decided to sign with the Heat, joining Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami. That big three went on to win two NBA championships together.