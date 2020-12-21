Heat Reportedly Make A Decision On James Harden

Are the Miami Heat still interesting in trading for James Harden? We now have the answer.

The Harden trade rumors are off and running as the NBA’s 2020-21 season fast approaches. Despite those same rumors, Harden and the Rockets are gearing up to start their season this Wednesday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Some still believe Harden will wind up on a different team at some point during the next few months. Brooklyn, Miami and Philadelphia are all rumored to be in the mix, but one of those organizations have reportedly pulled itself out of the running for now.

The Heat are reportedly “no longer engaging” the Houston Rockets for a trade for Harden. It looks like it may come down to Brooklyn and Philadelphia if a trade for Hardens happens at all.

Per source, Heat no longer are engaging Rockets when it comes to Harden. Was told conversation never was more than cursory, but that, of course, always is a matter of perspective. Heat made clear on eve of 2018-19 season they were out of Jimmy Butler talks for that season. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) December 21, 2020

The Heat were always a longshot to land James Harden. Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and a few draft picks simply isn’t enough for the Rockets superstar.

Miami is already well-suited for an NBA Championship, anyways. The Heat took the powerhouse Lakers to six games in last season’s NBA Finals.

There still appears to be a possibility Harden makes his way to the Eastern Conference, though. The Sixers are reportedly still in contact with the Rockets, but it’ll most likely require Ben Simmons.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, may be inclined to wait and see how its current team performs before making a blockbuster trade for Harden.

As for the Heat, it looks like they’re done negotiating for Harden as the 2020-21 season begins this week.