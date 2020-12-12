Heat Reportedly Make Their Interest In James Harden Clear

It’s no secret James Harden wants out of Houston, and he reportedly has interest in teams like Brooklyn, Miami and Philadelphia.

We know the Sixers have mutual interest in landing Harden in a trade. Former Rockets GM Daryl Morey is now with the Sixers and would love nothing more than to bring the Rockets superstar to Philly. It’s unclear if Philadelphia has the pieces to convince the Rockets to give up Harden, though.

The Heat, meanwhile, have the players (like Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro) to land Harden in a trade. But is Miami even interested to pursuing Harden? We now have the answer.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Heat and Harden have mutual interest. If Miami gives up the right pieces, Harden could be heading to South Beach in coming weeks.

“Houston Rockets All NBA guard James Harden’s interest in the Miami Heat as one of the teams that would appeal to him if he’s traded is mutual, according to a source briefed on the situation,” Jackson writes, via the Miami Herald.

This could get interesting. Of all the teams interested in James Harden, Miami probably has the most to offer.

Given how close the Heat were to winning the NBA Finals last season, they should definitely give up as much as possible to land Harden. Doing so would pair him up with Jimmy Butler in what would be one of the most dominant duos in the league.

The Harden trade rumors are heating up as the 2020-21 season fast approaches.