Heat Reportedly Signing 2-Time NBA Champion Guard

With injuries and positive tests on the rise, NBA teams are reaching into the deepest levels of free agent depth to try and find short-term replacements. For the Miami Heat, this same problem has led them to bring back a familiar face.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Heat are signing free agent guard Mario Chalmers to a 10-day contract. Chalmers has experience with Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra, playing his first seven seasons for Spoelstra in Miami.

As a rookie in the 2008-09 season, Chalmers started every game and averaged 10 points, three rebounds and five assists per game. He earned All-Rookie Team honors for his efforts.

But despite playing seven seasons in Miami, winning two NBA titles in the process, Chalmers’ career never really took off. He was traded to the Memphis Grizzlies in 2015 and played 121 games for them before being released after the 2017-18 season.

Chalmers has been plying his trade as a journeyman across the world over the past few seasons.

The Miami Heat have a 22-13 record with the second-most wins in the East. But they would only be the fourth seed if the NBA playoffs started today.

With nearly a dozen Heat players either injured or in health protocols, the Heat need healthy bodies as much as anything.

It may only be 10 days, but opportunity is knocking for Mario Chalmers now. This might be his last chance to revive his NBA career.

Can Chalmers make something out of this 10-day deal with the Heat?