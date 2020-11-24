How Giannis Reportedly Feels About Bam Adebayo’s Contract

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat agreed to a massive extension this afternoon that could pay the All-Star center as much as $195 million over the next five years. It might sounds far-fetched, but this deal could impact the sweepstakes for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Miami has been rumored as a potential suitor for Antetokounmpo, who has one year remaining on his contract with Milwaukee.

Some NBA insiders thought Miami would wait until it gathered more news on Antetokounmpo before making a decision on Adebayo. Instead of waiting for the two-time MVP to make a decision, the front office chose to lock up its budding star for the long haul.

Though it may seem that Miami is out of the race for Antetokounmpo because of this contract extension, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald actually thinks this move will impress the ‘Greek Freak.’

From the Miami Herald:

A source who knows Antetokounmpo well said he would be more impressed by the Heat giving Adebayo the extension now than asking Adebayo to wait a year for the purpose of making it easier for the Heat to acquire Antetokounmpo.

Adebayo and Antetokounmpo share the same agent. The Heat made sure they didn’t ruin their relationship with Adebayo’s agent, which in return could help their chances of landing Antetokounmpo next offseason.

Since the Heat have just handed a large check to Adebayo, the front office won’t have the cap space to sign a max free agent next year. However, a sign-and-trade could help them land Antetokounmpo.

NBA fans should brace themselves for a flurry of rumors regarding Antetokounmpo’s future over the next several months.