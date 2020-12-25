Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler was on the injury report heading into the Christmas game against the New Orleans Pelicans due to a sprained ankle. Unfortunately, it sounds like he re-aggravated that injury during the first half of today’s game.

Butler was doing a little bit of everything for the Heat in the first half, as he had four points, five assists and six rebounds.

When the second half started between the Heat and Pelicans, it was clear that Butler wasn’t on the floor with his teammates. A few minutes after the third quarter began, it was announced that Butler will not return because of right ankle stiffness.

Miami's Jimmy Butler (right ankle stiffness) will not return to the game vs. the Pelicans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 25, 2020

This is a concerning update for the Heat, especially since the season just began. It’d be a tough blow to the Eastern Conference champions if Butler misses an extended period of time. He carried the team throughout the bubble last season, averaging 22.2 points per game in the playoffs.

Although the Heat are without Butler for the second half of today’s game, the rest of the offense is really stepping up in his absence.

Duncan Robinson made six of his field goal attempts from beyond the arc, an NBA record for the most in a half on Christmas Day. Bam Adebayo has also been fantastic thus far, scoring 14 points and playing tremendous defense in the paint.

The second half of the Heat-Pelicans game is being broadcast on ESPN.