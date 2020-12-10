Details Emerging From James Harden-Heat Trade Rumors

The Miami Heat and Houston Rockets have reportedly discussed a trade for All-NBA guard James Harden, according to multiple reports.

Harden, who has two years remaining on his Rockets contract, reportedly wants out of Houston. The Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets have reportedly been at the top of his list, though more teams have been added, per Shams Sharania.

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks are now on that list, according to the NBA insider.

Miami is one of the most-intriguing destinations, considering the young assets the franchise has. Both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro, among other players, are likely coveted by the Rockets’ front office.

According to Greg Sylvander of 5 Reasons Sports, the Heat have yet to include Herro in any trade offers. However, that could obviously change.

“I can report that Miami and Houston have had trade conversations surrounding James Harden. However, up to this point the Heat have been unwilling to include Tyler Herro in any package. For now,” he reports.

It could take both Adebayo and Herro to land Harden, so the Heat probably have a ways to go before they get to an offer that the Rockets would accept.

But it appears that the two teams are at least talking.