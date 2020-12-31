Miami Insider Addresses Latest Heat, James Harden Trade Rumors

On the court, James Harden is having success with the Houston Rockets this season. Behind the scenes though, the former MVP has been mentioned in a plethora of trade rumors, with some of the most recent involving the defending Eastern Conference champion Miami Heat.

Harden expressed his desire to be traded back in November. His list of preferred destinations includes Brooklyn, Miami, Milwaukee, Philadelphia and Portland.

If the Heat end up pursuing Harden in a trade, Pat Riley will have to give up a handful of key players. According to Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald, the Rockets would want “significantly more” than Tyler Herro and Duncan Robinson in a trade.

This report from Jackson just comes a day after ESPN’s Brian Windhorst said Herro and Robinson could be the centerpieces of a trade involving the Heat and Rockets.

Miami would need to give up some of its veterans to make the money work in a Harden trade. In order to make that happen, Goran Dragic or Andre Iguodala would most likely have to be added to the deal.

Adding an elite playmaker like Harden to the Heat would help them in the immediate future, but getting rid of Herro and Robinson could hurt the franchise’s future.

Herro really helped his stock with an impressive showing in the bubble last season. On Wednesday night, the second-year guard from Kentucky had 21 points and 15 rebounds in a win over the Bucks.

