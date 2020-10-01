Jimmy Butler Had A 2-Word Message For The Heat After Game 1

Game 1 of the 2020 NBA Finals did not go the Miami Heat’s way – at all. The Eastern Conference Finals champions were blown out by the Los Angeles Lakers and suffered multiple injuries along the way. Goran Dragic, Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler all suffered various injuries throughout the game.

This was just one game, though, the Heat proved throughout the NBA Playoffs that they should not be counted out.

Butler appears to remain confident moving forward in the series. He was seen giving his teammates a two-word message at the end of Game 1 on Wednesday night.

“We’re alright,” he said.

"We're alright." Jimmy Butler as Game 1 came to a close pic.twitter.com/vhU6wejC1w — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2020

If the Heat are going to make this a competitive series, they’ll need to have their best players on the floor. It sounds like Adebayo plans on playing in Game 2 and Dragic has a shot to be on the floor, too.

“Goran Dragic exited the arena without utilizing a boot and he wasn’t favoring his foot much at all,” Yahoo! Sports NBA insider Chris Haynes reported late on Wednesday night.

Goran Dragic exited the arena without utilizing a boot and he wasn’t favoring his foot much at all. https://t.co/2Rh5SQ69zP — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) October 1, 2020

Game 2 of the NBA Finals is set for Friday evening. The game is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. and it will be televised on ABC. Miami will look to even up the series at 1-1.