Jimmy Butler Had A 3-Word Message For LeBron Tonight

The 2020 NBA Finals was over in the minds of most basketball fans.

The Los Angeles Lakers were up, 2-0, on the Miami Heat heading into Game 3. Miami was still missing two of its top players in Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo. Most people expected another Los Angeles victory on Sunday night, leading to an eventual sweep in Game 4.

Jimmy Butler had other plans, though.

The Miami Heat star had 40 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists in the Game 3 victory. It’s one of the most-memorable performances in recent NBA Finals history. He was feeling himself at he end of the fourth quarter, too.

ABC’s cameras captured Butler handing LeBron a three-word message after one of his game-sealing buckets.

“You’re in trouble,” Butler appeared to say to LeBron after a bucket in the fourth quarter.

It remains to be seen if that’ll actually be the case.

The Heat won Game 3, but the Lakers are still in control of this series, leading 2-1 heading into Game 4. If Miami can pull off another win in Game 4, though, things will get pretty, pretty interesting.

Game 4 of the 2020 NBA Finals is scheduled for Tuesday night. It’s set to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. and will be televised on ABC.