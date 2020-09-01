The Spun

Jimmy Butler Had Brutally Honest Comment On Families In NBA Bubble

The NBA’s second round is underway and with it, some family members of players are being allowed inside of the bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

As the playoffs go and the number of teams inside the bubble gets smaller, the NBA is allowing some friends and family members to enter the bubble.

This is on display in Game 1 of the Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat second round series. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s girlfriend and son are sitting courtside.

Not every NBA player wants their family inside of the bubble right now, though.

Heat star Jimmy Butler reportedly had a brutally honest response when asked if his family members would be joining him at Disney World.

“For other players, they didn’t want their families to come in. No offense to families, but Jimmy Butler said, ‘This is a business trip for me. I’m not messing around. Everyone wants to have their family, without a doubt. But we’ve been doing this for this long, what’s another couple months?'” Turner Sports’ Allie LaForce reported on Monday night.

ESPN’s Mina Kimes summed up Butler’s thoughts perfectly.

Jimmy Butler is definitely that guy.

The Heat and the Bucks, meanwhile, are playing Game 1 on TNT.


