Jimmy Butler Had Blunt Message For Chris Paul After Loss vs. Thunder

Last night’s Miami Heat–Oklahoma City Thunder game in Orlando was a pretty intense one in the NBA’s Orlando bubble. Star guards Jimmy Butler and Chris Paul got into it during a contentious stretch late in the second quarter.

During a Heat possession, Paul was all over Heat sharpshooter Duncan Robinson. At one point, he managed to strip the ball away from Robinson, and while losing his balance, threw the bard pretty hard off of him, causing it to go out of bounds to retain possession for the Thunder. Paul seemed to have some room to work with, so it is unclear whether it was a necessary move. Butler took clear offense to it.

Seconds later, Paul drilled a three from the top of the arc to cut the Miami lead to 66-62. On the ensuing possession, Butler, who has six inches and upwards of 50 pounds on Paul, just absolutely trucked him on a drive to the basket. It was a clear offensive foul, and Butler didn’t care.

“You’re not gonna throw the ball at my teammate like that,” Jimmy Butler told reporters after the game, per Clay Ferraro of WPLG. “So yeah, I’ll get a turnover, get an offensive foul, but we don’t do that here. So you mess with one of my guys, especially one of my shooters, then you gotta deal with me and everybody else.”

fun sequence of events pic.twitter.com/aY3pY4ZZX3 — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) August 13, 2020

Ultimately, Paul’s Thunder would have the last laugh here. Mike Muscala hit back-to-back huge threes in the game’s final 35 seconds to tie things up at 113, and then give the Thunder the 116-115 win.

Thunder take the lead on this 3 from Mike Muscala. pic.twitter.com/wFn5o2oZys — OKC THUNDER (@okcthunder) August 13, 2020

The Thunder came back from down 22 to win the game. Chris Paul had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Butler was held to seven points in 16 minutes of action. The young guys led the way for both sides, with Darius Bazely (21 points off the bench) and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (18 pts) pacing OKC, and Tyler Herro (30 pts), and Duncan Robinson (19 pts) leading the way for Miami.

The two teams occupy the fourth seeds in their respective conferences after last night’s game, with one game left for each to play before the NBA Playoffs begin.