Jimmy Butler Guarantees Win In Game 7 vs. Boston Celtics

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots a three point basket against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler turned in a performance for the ages on Friday night, scoring 47 points in a must-win game against the Boston Celtics.

The Heat knew they'd need Butler to carry the load on offense if they were going to force a Game 7. That being said, we're not sure anyone expected him to break a franchise record that was previously held by Dwyane Wade.

Following the Heat's 111-103 victory on Friday, Butler had a message for the NBA world regarding Game 7.

"We knew we were going to win this one," Butler told reporters. "And we're going to win the next one too."

This might be seen as bulletin-board material to some people, but the reality is Butler has backed up his words every single time this postseason.

Even if the Heat do go down in Game 7, Butler will most likely give everything he's got on the court.

Game 7 between the Celtics and Heat will tip off at 8:30 p.m. ET on Sunday.