Jimmy Butler Has 2-Word Comment On The State Of The Miami Heat

This season has been incredibly frustrating for the Miami Heat, and now it’s reached the point where Jimmy Butler is dishing out blunt assessments about his team every week.

Miami currently sits in seventh place in the Eastern Conference. On Friday night, the Heat loss to the Atlanta Hawks in convincing fashion.

Following the double-digit loss, Jimmy Butler had a brutally honest comment about the state of Heat.

“We’re actually really consistently inconsistent, if you really want to be honest,” Butler told reporters last night.

This is the second time this month alone that Butler has ripped his team. Last week, he called the Heat “soft” in a fiery rant.

“It’s not frustrating because we do it so often,” Butler said. “It’s almost like it’s expected, in a bad way to put it. We just think we’re such a good team, and then reality hits us, we’re humbled. And I’m glad, because that’s what this game does for you. Home, away, no matter what opponent you’re playing against, you just stroll into the game thinking you’re nice, you’re good, this is what happens.”

Miami won three games in a row after Butler called out the team, but last night’s loss feels like a setback.

We’ll see if the Heat can get back on track tonight when they host the Chicago Bulls.