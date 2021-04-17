Jimmy Butler Has Blunt Comment About The Miami Heat

The Miami Heat were unable to stop their recent skid on Friday night, fall shorting to the Minnesota Timberwolves. After the game was over, Jimmy Butler put the entire team on blast.

Butler, who had 30 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in the loss, called the Heat’s effort “soft” during his postgame press conference.

“We’re just being soft. That’s it,” Butler said. “Not getting into bodies, scared of some contact. Soft overall.”

That wasn’t all Butler had to say about the team’s performance last night. The All-Star swingman also said Miami has been so underwhelming of late that he almost expects this losing streak to continue if things don’t drastically change very soon.

“It’s not frustrating because we do it so often,” Butler said, via ESPN. “It’s almost like it’s expected, in a bad way to put it. We just think we’re such a good team, and then reality hits us, we’re humbled. And I’m glad, because that’s what this game does for you. Home, away, no matter what opponent you’re playing against, you just stroll into the game thinking you’re nice, you’re good, this is what happens.”

Butler’s postgame comments might come off as extremely harsh, but it’s hard to blame him for being frustrated when Miami has lost 10 of its last 16 games.

As we saw last year, Miami has all the pieces in place to be a championship contender. However, there just hasn’t been any consistency with this year’s roster.

Perhaps these recent comments from Butler will light a fire under his teammates.

The Heat will try to put an end to their losing ways on Sunday afternoon when they square off with the Brooklyn Nets.