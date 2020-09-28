Jimmy Butler Reveals What He Told The Heat About LeBron James

The 2020 NBA Finals matchup is set.

On Sunday night, the Miami Heat defeated the Boston Celtics in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals. With the win, the Heat advanced to the NBA Finals, where they’ll take on the Los Angeles Lakers.

This is the first NBA Finals berth for the Heat since 2014, when LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Co. lost to the San Antonio Spurs in five games. LeBron, meanwhile, is back in the NBA Finals for the 10th time in his career.

Heat star Jimmy Butler revealed what he told his teammates about LeBron following Game 6 on Sunday evening.

“If you want to win, you are going to have to go through a LeBron James-led team,” Butler told his Heat teammates.

“If you want to win, you are going to have to go through a LeBron James led team.” – Jimmy Butler (via @NBATV)pic.twitter.com/4WlfxqPESA — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 28, 2020

That is certainly the case most seasons. LeBron has played in the NBA for 17 seasons and he’s been to the NBA Finals 10 times.

The Lakers enter the NBA Finals as a slight favorite over the Heat, with most analysts picking Los Angeles to win in six or seven games. No one should be underestimating Miami at this point, though.

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is scheduled to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. on Wednesday evening. The 2020 NBA Finals will be televised on ABC this year.