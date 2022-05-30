Jimmy Butler Makes His Opinion On Jayson Tatum Very Clear

MIAMI, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 14: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat looks on against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of the preseason game at American Airlines Arena on October 14, 2019 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

All-Star forward Jayson Tatum has led the Boston Celtics to the NBA Finals for the first time in more than a decade.

In the process, he's earned a massive amount of respect from Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat. After the Celtics' 100-96 win over Miami in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday night, Butler was effusive in his praise of Boston's biggest star

"He does everything," Butler said of Tatum, via Yahoo Sports. "Shoot the ball, playing the pick-and-roll, he passes the ball incredibly well, gets out in transition. He's a superstar, and he deserves that. They deserve the win. I wish them the best moving forward. He's one hell of a player, that's for damn sure."

Tatum scored 26 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out six assists in Boston's clinching victory last night. Prior to the game, he sent a text message to his mentor, the late, great Kobe Bryant.

"I got you today," the message from Tatum said.

Tatum averaged 27.3 points per game over the final four games of the series, and nearly produced a triple-double in a Game 5 win, settling for 22 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists.

The Celtics will need Tatum to be at his best against the Golden State Warriors in the NBA Finals if the franchise is to win its 18th world championship and first since 2008.