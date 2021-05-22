Jimmy Butler Has Warning For Bucks Defense After Heat’s Playoff OT Loss

The Miami Heat and Milwaukee Bucks opened the NBA playoffs this afternoon with an absolute slugfest befitting the two teams. Jimmy Butler hit a huge shot sending the game to overtime, but had a rough day overall in the 109-107 loss.

Butler scored 17 points but was a very inefficient 4-for-22. That included a 2-for-9 day from three-point range. He was 0-for-3 in overtime, all from three-point range.

The gritty Heat star isn’t going to change his approach, though. He thinks the Bucks gave him good looks, and that if given the chance to take nine threes again, with the same room to shoot, he may just do it.

“Taking what they’re giving. I might shoot nine next game as well,” he said after the game, via Brady Hawk of the Five Reasons Sports Network. “They will fall.”

Will they, though? Butler has never been a sharpshooter, and he’s been dreadful from long range this season.

On the season, he knocked down just 24.5-percent of his threes from long range. It was actually a 0.1-percent tick upwards from the 2019-20 season, which ended with the Heat losing in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers. These have been his two worst three-point shooting seasons since his rookie year, when he was under 20-percent, though he rarely shot them.

Even in terms of volume, this hasn’t been Butler’s game. He averaged just two three-point attempts per game this year. The Milwaukee Bucks, who have more dangerous shooters like Duncan Robinson, Kendrick Nunn, Goran Dragic, and Tyler Herro to worry about, would probably welcome another nine-three day from Butler.

He did end the year on a hot streak from deep, shooting over 46-percent from three-point range in his last seven games before the playoffs. We’ll see if Jimmy Butler changes his approach, or if he’ll play into the Bucks’ defense’s hands.

Game two of Bucks-Heat tips off at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday night.

