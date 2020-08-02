Miami Heat Player Has Cryptic Comment On Jimmy Butler

Jimmy Butler had an excused absence from Miami Heat practice on Sunday and there’s growing speculation about the All-Star forward.

Miami Heat forward Jae Crowder added to that speculation with a cryptic quote about Butler’s status.

“We want to talk to him as soon as he gets out of quarantine and whatever he’s in. But it’s just next-man-up mentality,” Crowder said of Butler.

“It’s definitely a curve ball to us to hear stuff like what’s going on with him. And you never know what to expect.”

What does that mean, exactly? Who knows at this point.

If Butler, 30, left the NBA Bubble for a personal matter, he’ll be forced to quarantine upon returning. The Miami Heat are scheduled to play the Toronto Raptors on Monday.

Butler, a five-time NBA All-Star, is the Miami Heat’s best player. The former Marquette star is averaging 20.3 points, 6.6 rebounds and 6.1 assists per game in his first season with the Eastern Conference franchise.

Miami, seen by some as a dark-horse contender in the Eastern Conference, is currently the No. 4 seed for the playoffs. The Heat are 42-24 on the season. They’re 1.5 games behind Boston for the No. 3 seed and two games up on Indiana, which is the No. 5 seed.

The Heat and the Raptors are set to tip off at 1:30 p.m. E.T. on Monday.