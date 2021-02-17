Jimmy Butler Has Hilarious Response To Dwyane Wade Comparisons

Jimmy Butler has become good friends with Dwayne Wade over the years, but he’s getting a bit tired of the constant comparisons to the Miami Heat legend.

During an appearance on NBA On TNT last night, Butler expressed his frustration regarding the comparisons to Wade. Of course, Wade works for TNT as an analyst, so Butler made sure to throw a hilarious jab at his former teammate.

“I’m tired of being compared,” Butler said. “Everything I do I got to be compared to Dwyane Wade. ‘Oh you just passed Dwyane Wade on the triple-doubles list.’ Man, screw Dwyane Wade.”

Jimmy Butler: "I'm tired of being compared to Dwyane Wade… Man, screw Dwyane Wade" pic.twitter.com/ZgFOqdc5Kl — CJ Fogler Ol' Steroid Ass #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) February 17, 2021

Wade couldn’t help but laugh at the way Butler delivered that final line.

As for the comparisons, it’ll be tough for Butler to ever reach Wade’s rockstar status. He’s by far the most iconic player to ever suit up for the Heat, winning three NBA titles and leading the franchise in scoring.

Butler’s tenure with the Heat got off to an incredible start considering he led them to the NBA Finals in his first season with the team.

Miami has struggled mightily thus far this season, but it certainly isn’t Butler’s fault. The All-Star swingman is averaging 19.9 points, 7.4 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game.

Win or lose though, Butler will still probably receive some comparisons to Wade.