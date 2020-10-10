The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Jimmy Butler Reveals His Mindset Heading Into Game 6

Jimmy Butler guards LeBron James during Game 5 of the 2020 NBA Finals.LAKE BUENA VISTA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat defends LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter in Game Five of the 2020 NBA Finals at AdventHealth Arena at the ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on October 9, 2020 in Lake Buena Vista, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Jimmy Butler played spoiler during Game 5 of the NBA Finals, as he denied the Lakers a chance to celebrate with the Larry O’Brien Trophy. But can he once again put the Heat on his back in a potential series-deciding game? Judging off his recent comments, he’s ready for the challenge.

Miami has been shorthanded in these NBA Finals. Bam Adebayo is playing at less than 100 percent, and Goran Dragic has been out ever since suffering a torn plantar fascia in Game 1.

Butler is showing why Miami gave him a max contract during the offseason though. Last night, he had 35 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in a thrilling win over the Lakers.

After the game was over, Butler was asked what his mindset is heading into Game 6.

“I’m sure they wanted to win,” Butler said. “Thought they were going to win going into it…as did we. It was a hard-fought game. I think it’s going to be even harder the next game, but I like our chances.”

As long as Butler is playing at this level, Miami will have a chance to extend the series to a Game 7.

While it’s easy to talk about LeBron James and how great he’s been for the Lakers, the way Butler has put the Heat on his shoulders is truly remarkable.

Tipoff for Game 6 is at 7:30 p.m. ET on ABC. We’ll see if Butler has another heroic performance in him on Sunday night.


About Chris Rosvoglou

Chris is a writer at The Spun.