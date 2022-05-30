Jimmy Butler Reveals If He Regrets Taking That 3-Pointer

BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 27: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat shoots a three point basket against Marcus Smart #36 of the Boston Celtics during the fourth quarter in Game Six of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Finals at TD Garden on May 27, 2022 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

The Miami Heat trailed the Boston Celtics 98-96 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals when Jimmy Butler grabbed a defensive rebound with 18.7 seconds left and head upcourt.

Butler, who had been the hero for Miami with 47 points in Game 6, tried to reprise that role, firing a pullup three-pointer in transition to give his team the lead. Unfortunately, the shot came up short, and Miami wound up losing 100-96.

After the game, Butler was asked if he regretted shooting quickly and going for the lead instead of a tie.

Saying that he had the backing of his teammates, Butler answered with an emphatic no.

Miami actually trailed Boston 98-85 with 3:35 to go before Kyle Lowry and Max Strus keyed an 11-0 spurt to make it a two-point game.

Butler finished the night with a game-high 35 points on 13-of-24 shooting. No doubt, he wishes he had that one more made shot in him, but it's clear he doesn't have any second thoughts about the attempt he made.