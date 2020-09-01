Jimmy Butler Reveals Who Texted Him Right After The Game 1 Win

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat secured a big Game 1 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Monday evening.

The Heat took a 1-0 series lead over the No. 1-seeded Bucks in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Butler led the way for his Miami team, which won by a final score of 115-104.

Butler was incredible, scoring 40 points while grabbing four rebounds and dishing out two assists. He was the best player on the floor late, outplaying Giannis by a noticeable margin.

“He just fits everything about us, our fabric and who we are,” head coach Erik Spoelstra said of Butler. “These are extreme circumstances, they’re not easy for anybody. And you need a level of discipline, of structure, and camaraderie. Jimmy, despite what, probably, the narrative is out there, he’s a very likable guy in the locker room, and I think that helps in a setting like this.”

Butler revealed following the Game 1 win that Dwyane Wade was the first person to text him on Monday night.

Jimmy Butler gives credit to Heat legend D-Wade being in his corner. Real one, @DwyaneWade 💪 pic.twitter.com/7frelRy6Pd — ESPN (@espn) September 1, 2020

Wade showed some support for Butler on Twitter, too.

Be the best player on the floor Jimmy G Buckets! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 1, 2020

Hello everyone. If you haven’t met Playoff Jimmy. You’re welcome! — DWade (@DwyaneWade) September 1, 2020

It was just one game, but you have to be feeling really good if you’re a Heat fan. Meanwhile, Bucks fans have to be sweating bullets heading into Game 2.

The Bucks and the Heat are set to play again on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. E.T.