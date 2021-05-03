Video: Jimmy Butler Interaction With Reporter Is Going Viral

With the NBA regular season winding down, the Miami Heat find themselves battling to stay clear of the Eastern Conference play-in tournament. However, the road won’t get any easier for last year’s runner-ups in the next two weeks.

But, for Jimmy Butler, a tough schedule doesn’t seem to be a problem.

That feeling was revealed with an incredible post-game press conference answer on Sunday night after the Heat knocked off the Charlotte Hornets 121-11. Miami improved to 35-30 with the win, good enough for sixth in the Eastern Conference.

However, the Heat will be tested down the stretch. In the team’s final seven games, they’ll take on the Mavericks, the Celtics twice, the 76ers and the Bucks, along with the Timberwolves and the Pistons. Because of their difficult upcoming slate, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel asked Butler if he knew what was coming.

“Are you aware of how tough the schedule is down the close with two against Boston, one against Philly, one against Milwaukee and one against Dallas… I mean, does it almost maybe feel pre-playoffs?” Winderman asked the Heat star during a post-game press conference.

Butler took the question in stride by firing back one of his own.

“That’s tough… for you?” the five-time All Star asked.

“I don’t know. I’m just saying… there’s challenges,” Winderman replied.

“Maybe if you’re sorry a– was on our team it would be tough,” Butler responded with a laugh. “I think we’ll be just fine.”

Here’s a video of the exchange:

This exchange between Jimmy Butler and the reporter 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ec3tb3iazk — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 3, 2021

Butler and Winderman obviously have built a rapport over the years, which helps explain the interaction. The Miami Heat wing eventually answered more seriously, saying that he hoped his team was playing its best basketball down the stretch.

“We want to be playing your best basketball at the right time,” Butler said, per Winderman. “and I’m praying and hoping that right now is the right time for us to be playing our best basketball.”

The Heat have won three in a row to propel them a game clear of the Celtics. Butler and company will look to keep the momentum rolling on Tuesday against Luka Doncic and the Mavericks.

[Bleacher Report]