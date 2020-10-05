Jimmy Butler Reveals What LeBron Said To Him During Game 3

The Spun

Jimmy Butler had an all-time NBA Finals performance on Sunday evening.

The Miami Heat All-Star forward had a 40-point triple-double, adding 13 assists and 11 rebounds. Butler, who was still without key teammates Goran Dragic and Bam Adebayo, led the Heat to a massive Game 3 victory.

Miami now trails Los Angeles, 2-1, heading into Game 4 of the NBA Finals. If Butler keeps playing like this, things could get really interesting inside of the NBA Bubble in Orlando, Florida.

Butler appeared to be feeling himself at the end of Game 3. As the Heat were locking up their victory, Butler appeared to talk some trash to LeBron James and the Lakers’ bench.

“You’re in trouble,” Butler said to LeBron.

Social media of course went crazy over the trash talk, but as it turns out, Butler was just repeating something LeBron had said earlier in the game.

Butler told reporters following Game 3 that LeBron had said to him that the Heat were “in trouble” at the end of the first quarter. So, Butler simply repeated it at the end of the fourth quarter.

Game 4 should be interesting…

The NBA Finals are scheduled to continue on Tuesday evening. Tipoff for Game 4 is scheduled for 9 p.m. E.T. on ABC.


